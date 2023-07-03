BQPrimeNationParliamentary Panel Meets Law Commission, Law Ministry Representatives On UCC
ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary Panel Meets Law Commission, Law Ministry Representatives On UCC

The parliamentary panel on law held an important meeting on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code here on Monday.

03 Jul 2023, 4:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;LOK SABHA</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>@LokSabhaSectt</p></div>
Source: LOK SABHA @LokSabhaSectt

The parliamentary panel on law held an important meeting on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code here on Monday.

The standing committee headed by BJP MP Sushil Modi has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it has to hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on 14th June 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject Review of Personal Laws''.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT