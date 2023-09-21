Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: Lok Sabha To Discuss Chandrayaan-3 Mission Today
Catch all live updates of the special parliament session here.
- Oldest First
Hold Discussion On India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Sule
Amid deteriorating diplomatic ties between India and Canada, NCP leader Supriya Sule asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter during the ongoing special session of Parliament.
India on Tuesday had rejected as 'absurd' and 'motivated' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June and kicked out a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.
Sule raised the issue while speaking on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. She also demanded a detailed discussion on issues like onion prices, inflation and drought in some parts of the country
Lok Sabha To Discuss Chandrayaan-3 Mission Today
Lok Sabha will hold a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Just before he adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the women's reservation bill, Speaker Om Birla informed the members that Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on the success of the latest moon mission and the India's glorious space journey.
Rajya Sabha discussed the subject on Wednesday.
PM Modi's Reaction After Lok Sabha Nod To Women's Reservation Bill
"I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process," said PM Modi.
Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2023
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation whichâ¦
Census And Delimitation After 2024 Elections: Amit Shah
"Sept. 19, 2023, will be written in golden letters in the history of the Indian Parliament because on this day the new Parliament started functioning on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the long-pending bill providing the right to reservation for women was introduced in the House," Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah said.
Immediately after the election, the census and delimitation will be conducted and the day will soon come that women will find their representation in this parliament.Amit Shah
Fourth Day Of The Five-Day Special Parliament Session Begins
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed the women's reservation bill after a day-long debate on Tuesday. According to the speaker, 454 MPs voted in favour, while two voted no.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to reserve one-third of the total seats in the lower house of parliament and the state legislative assemblies exclusively for women. A third of the seats will be for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The seats will be reserved for 15 years.
The bill was cleared by the cabinet on Monday and tabled in the house on Tuesday. It will come into effect after the delimitation and redrawing of constituencies, which may not happen before the 2029 elections.