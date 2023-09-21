Parliament Special Session 2023 Live Updates: Lok Sabha To Discuss Chandrayaan-3 Mission Today

Amid deteriorating diplomatic ties between India and Canada, NCP leader Supriya Sule asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

India on Tuesday had rejected as 'absurd' and 'motivated' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June and kicked out a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Sule raised the issue while speaking on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. She also demanded a detailed discussion on issues like onion prices, inflation and drought in some parts of the country