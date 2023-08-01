Parliament Passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 After 40 Years
The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to curb the menace of 'Piracy' causing losses of Rs 20,000 cr to the film industry
The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Parliament on Thursday after getting the nod from the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 20, 2023, and passed after discussion on July 27, 2023.
The historic bill was passed by the Parliament after 40 years as the last significant amendments in the Cinematograph Act, 1952 were made in the year 1984.
The bill aims to comprehensively curb the menace of 'Piracy' causing losses of Rs 20,000 crores to the film industry, based on certain estimates. The provisions include strict punishment of minimum 3 months imprisonment and fine of Rs. 3 lakhs which can be extended up to 3 years imprisonment and fine upto 5% of the audited gross production cost.
Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 1, 2023
- Omission of Revisional Powers of Central Government as per judgment of Supreme Court.
- Perpetual validity of certificates of CBFC.
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/DcTmxj2BBU
Anurag Thakur on Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill
Talking about the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 when it was taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur said, “India is known as a country of story tellers which shows our rich culture, heritage, legacy, and diversity. In the next 3 years, our film industry will grow to 100 billion dollars, providing employment to lakhs of people. Keeping the needs of the changing time, we have brought this bill to fight piracy and to further promote the film industry. These amendments will comprehensively curb the menace of ‘piracy’ which is causing losses of Rs. 20,000 crores to the film industry."
Thakur further said, "The government has done away with the requirement to renew film's license every 10 years and has made it valid for lifetime. Now, there is no need to run around the government offices seeking renewal. Keeping up with the judgement of K.M Shankarappa Vs Union of India case judgement, the government has kept it away from the revision power and now the autonomous body of CBFC will have the full authority to look after it."
A Historic Day For Our Film Industry!— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 31, 2023
After the successful passage of The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, the bill also got passed in the Lok Sabha.
India is known as the country of story-tellers and has the distinction of producing the highest number ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/wv5M8Sq6tS
Cinematograph Act Amendment
The Bill attempts to address the issue of unauthorised recording and exhibition of films and curb the menace of film piracy by transmission of unauthorised copies on the internet.
The Bill attempts to improve the procedure for certification of films for public exhibition by the Central Board of Film Certification, as well as improve categorisations of the certifications of the films.
The Bill attempts to harmonise the law with extant executive orders, Supreme Court judgements, and other relevant legislations.
a) Provisions to Check Unauthorised Recording and Exhibition of Films Amounting to Piracy: To check film piracy by way of cam-cording in the theatres; and most importantly also prohibit any unauthorised copying and online transmission and exhibition of a pirated copy of any film, strict penal provisions have been incorporated.
b) Age-Based Certification: Introduction of age-based categories of certification by further sub-dividing the existing UA category into three age-based categories, viz. seven years (UA 7+), thirteen years (UA 13+), and sixteen years (UA 16+), instead of twelve years. These age-based markers would be only recommendatory, meant for the parents or guardians to consider whether their children should view such a film.
c) Aligning with the Supreme Court Judgements: Omission of Revisional Powers of Central Government as per judgment of Supreme Court in the case of K.M. Shankarappa vs Union of India (2000).
d) Perpetual Validity of Certificates: Removal of the restriction in the Act on validity of certificate for only 10 years for perpetual validity of certificates of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
e) Change of Category of Film for Television: Recertification of the edited film for Television broadcast, as only Unrestricted Public Exhibition category films can be shown on television.
f) Reference to Jammu and Kashmir: Omission of references to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.