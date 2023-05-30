Padma Awards 2024 Nominations Are Now Open: Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Nomination Process
The nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal.
The nominations for one of the highest civilian awards on India, the Padma Awards have begun from May 1. The nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal. Here's all that you may want to know about the Padma awards
Padma Awards 2024: Important Dates
The online nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 were opened on May 1, 2023. The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15, 2023. The nominations has to be filed at the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in/Login). Citizens will have to either login or create an account. The announcement date for the awardees is January 25, 2024.
The nominations or recommendations must include comprehensive information as outlined in the provided format on the mentioned Portal. This includes a citation in narrative form which should not exceed more than 800 words. The narrative should effectively highlight the outstanding and remarkable accomplishments or service of the individual being recommended in their respective field or discipline.
Padma Awards 2024: Eligibility
The Indian Government has proposed to transform Padma Awards into "People’s Padma". This means all citizens can make nominations or recommendations that can also include self nomination. The only exception to this category are serving Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for these Awards. Here's a list of categories that will be considered:
Art : Painting, Sculpture, Photography, Cinema, Theatre, Music, etc.
Social Work: Social and charitable services when it comes to affordable healthcare and education, Environment, Sanitation, etc.
Public Affairs: Law, Public Life, Politics, etc.
Science and Engineering: Space Engineering, Nuclear Science, Information Technology, Research & Development in Science etc
Trade and Industry: Banking, economic activities, management, trading, hospitality, technology, textiles, accounting, finance, tourism, etc.
Medicine: Medical research and distinction/specialisation in Allopathy, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Naturopathy, etc.
Literature and Education: Promotion of literacy and education, education reforms, teaching, journalism, literature and poetry, authors, etc.
Civil Service: Distinction or excellence in administration etc. by Government Servants
Sports: Athletics, Mountaineering, promotion of sports, etc.
Others: Includes fields that are not covered in the above-mentioned fields. Spirituality, Yoga, Wild Life protection or conservation, Culinary, Agriculture, Grassroot Innovations, Archaeology, Architecture, etc.
Padma Awards 2024: Selection Process
The winners of the Padma Awards are selected by a Padma Awards Committee which is constituted by the Prime Minister annually. The committee considers all the nominations received and selects the winners based on their achievements and contributions to society.
The winners will get a Sanad (Certificate) and Medallion. A small size replica of the main medal will be separately given to the recipient which can be worn by him/her during State/Ceremonial functions, etc.
How To Apply For Padma Awards 2024
The nomination process for the Padma Awards has been provided on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal. Step-by-step guide on the registration process, are provided in the PDF, one needs to submit all nominations online at https://awards.gov.in
When Are The Padma Awards 2024 Announced
The prestigious Padma Awards will be announced on January 25, 2024.
What are Padma Awards
Padma awards are highest civilian awards of the country. There are three categories of awards: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan is awarded for distinguished service of higher order, and the Padma Shri is awarded for distinguished service in any field of activity.