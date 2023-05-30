Padma Awards 2024 Nominations Are Now Open: Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Nomination Process

The online nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 were opened on May 1, 2023. The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15, 2023. The nominations has to be filed at the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in/Login). Citizens will have to either login or create an account. The announcement date for the awardees is January 25, 2024.

The nominations or recommendations must include comprehensive information as outlined in the provided format on the mentioned Portal. This includes a citation in narrative form which should not exceed more than 800 words. The narrative should effectively highlight the outstanding and remarkable accomplishments or service of the individual being recommended in their respective field or discipline.