Pact Signed For Developing Four Stations Along Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs and Railways ministries have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for building four stations along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (Project-SMART) corridor, a statement said on Monday.

The four stations will be Sabarmati, Surat, Virar, and Thane, said the statement issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to the ministry, Project-SMART envisages developing the surrounding areas of the stations to enhance the accessibility and convenience of commuters and other stakeholders and to promote economic activities in their vicinities.

The project would facilitate and enhance the institutional capacity of state governments, municipal corporations, and urban development authorities to plan, develop, and manage the surrounding areas of the stations, the ministry said.

The ministry, the governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and JICA are organising a series of seminars and field visits for Project-SMART in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

The first seminar saw deliberations by officers from MoHUA, the Railways Ministry, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the Japanese Embassy, JICA's headquarters and India office, and JICA's expert team, the statement said.