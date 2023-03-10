BQPrimeNationOyo Founder Ritesh Agrawal's Father Dies After Falling From Gurugram Building
Oyo Founder Ritesh Agrawal's Father Dies After Falling From Gurugram Building

Ramesh Agarwal fell from the 20th floor of a building in Gurugram.
10 Mar 2023, 7:24 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An Oyo Rooms hotel in Sao Paulo (Source: Oyo Rooms website)</p></div>
An Oyo Rooms hotel in Sao Paulo (Source: Oyo Rooms website)
Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Gurugram on Friday, a spokesperson told BQ Prime.

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Ramesh Agarwal was a resident of The Crest, a posh housing complex located in Gurugram's DLF Phase 5. A policeman from the Sector-53 police station told BQ Prime that he was brought to Paras Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. A case was registered.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, told BQ Prime that an investigation is underway.

The incident happened two days after Ritesh Agarwal's wedding to Geetansha Sood on Tuesday. The event was attended by SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and several other unicorn company founders.

