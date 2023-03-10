Oyo Founder Ritesh Agrawal's Father Dies After Falling From Gurugram Building

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Gurugram on Friday, a spokesperson told BQ Prime.

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Ramesh Agarwal was a resident of The Crest, a posh housing complex located in Gurugram's DLF Phase 5. A policeman from the Sector-53 police station told BQ Prime that he was brought to Paras Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. A case was registered.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, told BQ Prime that an investigation is underway.