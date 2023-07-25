Over Five Crore MGNREGA Job Cards Deleted In 2022-23: Government

More than five crore job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act were cancelled in 2022-23, 247% more than the number of deletions in 2021-22, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said that in 2021-22, MGNREGA job cards of 1,49,51,247 workers were deleted while in 2022-23 the number was 5,18,91,168.