Orange And Red Alert Warnings Issued For These States Predicting Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday mentioned that a low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal due to the cyclonic circulation over central & adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Basis the information available it has predicted heavy rainfall in many places across the country.

In a press release, IMD said, 'Active monsoon conditions will prevail over eastern regions of India from September 13-15; over central India regions from September 13-17 and over western India regions from September 15-17.

Further, the IMD said that the low-pressure area will become more marked during next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next three days.