Orange And Red Alert Warnings Issued For These States Predicting Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for many parts of India for the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday mentioned that a low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal due to the cyclonic circulation over central & adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Basis the information available it has predicted heavy rainfall in many places across the country.
In a press release, IMD said, 'Active monsoon conditions will prevail over eastern regions of India from September 13-15; over central India regions from September 13-17 and over western India regions from September 15-17.
Further, the IMD said that the low-pressure area will become more marked during next 24 hours and move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next three days.
Red And Orange Alert In These Places
The depatment has issued orange and red alert for these regions of India :
'Orange Alert' for Marathawada on September 16 and 17.
For Madhya Maharashtra, an Orange alert has been issued indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall on September 16 and 17.
For Odisha, a 'Red Alert' has been issued, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4mm) on September 13.
An 'Orange alert' for West Madhya Pradesh has been issued predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 15 and September 16.
For Chattisgarh, an 'Orange Alert' has been issued, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 13 & 14.
For Vidarbha an 'Orange Alert' has been issued, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 14-16.
For East Madhya Pradesh an 'Orange Alert' has been issued, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 14 and 15.
IMD Weather Forecast
Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand from September 14-16, over southwest Uttar Pradesh on September 15 & 16, over southeast Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from September 15-17.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha from September 13 - 17, over west Madhya Pradesh from September 14-17 and Chhattisgarh from September 13-15. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over south Chhattisgarh on September 13 & 14, over east Madhya Pradesh on September 14 & 15, over west Madhya Pradesh on September 15 & 16 and over Vidarbha from September 14-16.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha from September 13-16, over Jharkhand on September 14 & 15; over Gangetic West Bengal on September 13 &14 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 15 -17. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Odisha on September 13 with very heavy rainfall likely on September 14.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 13 and over Telangana from September 13 -15.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from September 15-17, over Gujarat Region on September 16 & 17. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 16 & 17.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 13 & 14.