Orange Alert Issued For These States Predicting Very Heavy Rainfall

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand on 21 and 22 September, over Bihar from 21 to 23 September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 22 to 24 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on 21 September and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21 & 22 September.

Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur from 21 to 23 September.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 22 September; over Vidarbha on 21 September and over West Madhya Pradesh from 21 to 23 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on 21 September.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on 21 September, over interior Tamil Nadu on 21 & 22 September.

Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 22 September.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely over the rest of the country during next 5 days.