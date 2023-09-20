Orange Alert Issued For These States Predicting Very Heavy Rainfall
Under the influence of the low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely.
The India Meteorological Department, (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for a few regions in India.
Under the influence of the low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East and adjoining central India during next 3 days, said IMD in its latest press release on Wednesday.
The weather department shared the weather update on X (fka Twitter) where it notified which states have been placed on Orange alert.
Orange alert issued for these places
Orange Alert for Odisha: Odisha is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with rainfall levels ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm on September 20 and 21.
Orange Alert for Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with rainfall levels ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm on September 21.
Orange Alert for West Bengal & Sikkim: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm on September 21 and 22.
IMD Latest Weather Forecast for India
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand on 21 and 22 September, over Bihar from 21 to 23 September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 22 to 24 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on 21 September and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21 & 22 September.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur from 21 to 23 September.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 22 September; over Vidarbha on 21 September and over West Madhya Pradesh from 21 to 23 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on 21 September.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on 21 September, over interior Tamil Nadu on 21 & 22 September.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 22 September.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely over the rest of the country during next 5 days.
Where these are the places that will receive heavy rainfall in the next two days, places like Chennai are expected to continue to receive light to moderate rain in the next few days.
According to another private weather forecaster, Skymet in the next 24 hours regions like, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Goa, will receive moderate rain with a very few heavy spells. Other states like, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Karnataka will also receive light to moderate rain.