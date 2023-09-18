Orange Alert Issued For These States For Heavy Rainfall Activity From September 19
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various regions of India from September 19, 2023.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily weather press release predicted heavy rainfall in the various region of India for September 19 and onwards. IMD also mentioned that a fresh spell of rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over East India from September 20, 2023.
Here are the regions where there is a chance of heavy rainfall activity.
States on Orange Alert
Gujarat Region is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on September 19.
Saurashtra & Kutch regions are on alert as isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm is expected on September 19.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is on alert as isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm, is predicted for September 20.
Assam & Meghalaya are on alert as isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm, is expected from September 20 to 22.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura are in line for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm from September 20 to 22.
Arunachal Pradesh is expecting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on both September 21 and 22.
IMD Forecast for various regions of India
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat Region & south Rajasthan on September 19. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat state on September 19.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand from September 20 to 22, over Gangetic West Bengal on September 21 & 22, over Odisha during September 19 to 21 and over Bihar on September 21 & 22. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on September 20 &21.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from September 19 to 22 and over Arunachal Pradesh from September 20 to 22. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur from September 20 to 22 and over Arunachal Pradesh on September 21 & 22.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh from September 20 to 22.