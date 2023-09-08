Orange Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions For The Next 5 Days
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other regions will receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. Here are the details.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted heavy rainfall in a few regions of India. In-line with these predictions the weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra
Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely over northeast India during the next 5 days and over central and west India during the next 3 days.
The Monsoon Trough is currently active and is situated south of its usual position. It extends through various locations including Jaisalmer, Kota, Raisen, Pendra Road, Jamshedpur, and Digha, and then continues east-southeastwards towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal.
Orange Alert Issued For These States By IMD
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 8 September, over Odisha on the 8 & 12 September, over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 8 & 9 September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 10-12 September.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 8 September, over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from 8 to10 September, over Kerala & Mahe from 8-11 September.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 8–10 September, over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 8 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 8 September.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada on 8 September, over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 8 & 12 and over Gujarat Region on 8 & 9 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat Region on 8 September.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8-12 September and Arunachal Pradesh on 10 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 8 September.
Northwest India: Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over southeast Rajasthan on 8 September, Uttarakhand on 9 September, and over East Uttar Pradesh from 8-10 September.