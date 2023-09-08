Orange Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions For The Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted heavy rainfall in a few regions of India. In-line with these predictions the weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra

Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely over northeast India during the next 5 days and over central and west India during the next 3 days.

The Monsoon Trough is currently active and is situated south of its usual position. It extends through various locations including Jaisalmer, Kota, Raisen, Pendra Road, Jamshedpur, and Digha, and then continues east-southeastwards towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal.