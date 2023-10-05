OMC Inks Pact With Hindalco To Supply Raw Minerals To Alumina Refinery

State-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Thursday signed a pact with Hindalco Industries for providing long-term raw material linkage for its refinery project at Kansariguda in Rayagada district.

The agreement was signed in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. OMC MD Balwant Singh his Hindalco counterpart Satish Pai signed the agreement for their respective organisations. The pact will speed up the work for a two-million ton alumina refinery in Rayagada.

Terming the development as a significant milestone in the journey of Odisha's industrial growth, Patnaik said the state is poised to become an industrial hub of the East.

"Let's co-create a future where business and socio-economic growth go hand in hand, making Odisha a shining example for the world," he said.

Patnaik appealed to people of Rayagada to provide support to the refinery project, so that work can start soon and make visible changes in the lives of local people.

In June, the state government came up with a new long-term linkage policy of minerals for industries, facilitated through the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited.