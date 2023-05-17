Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Timetable And Stoppages

The ticket bookings for the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express have now officially begun. You can go to the IRCTC website or app to book your tickets. The The train will begin its regular service from May 20, 2023.

This will be Odisha's 1st Vande Bharat Train which will depart from Puri Station.

The train will run on six days, except for Thursday.

