Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Route, Timetable And Stoppages
Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express will commence operations from May 20, 2023.
The ticket bookings for the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express have now officially begun. You can go to the IRCTC website or app to book your tickets. The The train will begin its regular service from May 20, 2023.
This will be Odisha's 1st Vande Bharat Train which will depart from Puri Station.
The train will run on six days, except for Thursday.
source: irctc app
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Inaugural Date
As per latest reports, Odisha's first Vande Bharat express will now be flagged off on May 18 instead of the earlier date of May 15.
The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will be the second Vande Bharat train in West Bengal, the first one being Howrah-New Jalpaiguri. The Vande Bharat Express running on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri line since December 30, 2022, would be replaced by this one in West Bengal.
PM Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the train virtually from New Delhi, while Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present at Puri Railway Station during the inaugural ceremony.
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: Train Number, Timetable, Stoppages, Ticket Price
Train Number: 22895 and 22896
Will run between: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will ply on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Howrah route.
Stoppages: The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will halt at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road Jn with Puri as the final destination. The stoppages will be the same for the return journey with Howrah being the final destination during the return trip.
Schedule and Timings: As per IRCTC, the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will start from Howrah at 6:10 AM and reach the destination Puri at 12:35 PM. During the return journey, train number 22896 will start from Puri at 1:50 PM and reach the destination Howrah at 8:30 PM.
Fare: The fare for train number 22895 will be Rs 1,265 for a chair car, including Rs 122 for catering fees, and Rs 2,420 for an executive class, which would include Rs 195 as catering fees.
Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Route:
Here are the arrival and departure times of the train number 22895 Howrah Puri Vande Bharat express.
Here are the arrival and departure times of the train number 22896 Howrah Puri Vande Bharat express.
About The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express
The trial run of the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was conducted on April 28 and now the semi-high-speed train is expected to commence operations on May 18, 2023. The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to have a total of 14 coaches – both chair car and executive class coaches. It will run on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays (three days a week).
What is Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high speed train in India, also known as Train 18. It is designed and manufactured in India and was inaugurated in February 2019. The train is known for its high speed, modern amenities, and energy efficiency.
Vande Bharat Express has been designed to offer passengers a comfortable and safe journey and at the same time reducing travel time between the two cities. The train has 16 coaches that includes two executive class coaches and 14 chair car coaches. It has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers.