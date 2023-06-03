Odisha Train Tragedy: Envoys Of Several Countries Offer Condolences, Express Solidarity With India

Envoys and missions of several countries condoled the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha and expressed solidarity with India.

The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured 803, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

In a tweet, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, "On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore."

"We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief," he said.