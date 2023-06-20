Odisha Train Accident: Railway Official Denies Media Reports Of Staff Absconding After Balasore Tragedy

Indian Railways on Tuesday dismissed the media reports claiming that one of its staff is missing after interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Odisha train accident.

Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO South Eastern Railway in a video statement said, "There are media reports claiming that Bahanaga Bazaar staff are absconding/missing. This is not factually right. All the staff is present and are part of the enquiry."

He further added that they are cooperating with the CBI and CRS teams.