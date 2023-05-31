CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Announced: Check HSE Science, Commerce Results On chseodisha.nic.in

The CHSE Odisha will be conducting compartment exams for students who are not satisfied with their Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023 or who failed to clear the exam in one or more subjects. The application form will be available on the CHSE website after the declaration of Odisha Board 12th Result 2023. The compartment exams will be held in October 2023. The dates and time of the exams will be announced later. The syllabus for the compartment exams will be the same as the syllabus for the regular board exams.