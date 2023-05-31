CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Announced: Check HSE Science, Commerce Results On chseodisha.nic.in
The results for Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce stream will be declared at 11 am.
Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) have just now announced the Odisha Board 12th Result 2023. The results for Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 for Science and Commerce stream were declared at 11 am. Candidates can visit the official website - chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in to check the Odisha Plus 2 Results.
How To Check Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023?
The Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023 have been announced on the official website of the Odisha Board. To check the Odisha Board 12th Result 2023 through the official website, follow these steps:
Visit the Odisha Board official website which is https://chseodisha.nic.in/
Click on the "View results" link on the homepage. You can directly visit orissaresults.nic.in also.
Click on the relevant Odisha CHSE Class Results 2023 result link.
Insert your credentials like roll number and registration number.
Verify the captcha code and click on Submit to view Odisha Board 12th Result 2023.
Download the Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023 for further reference.
How To Check Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023 via SMS
If the website is loading slowly, students will also be able to check the Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023 via SMS. To check the Odisha 12th Result 2023 via SMS, here are the steps:
Go to SMS app on your phone.
Type OR01 (Roll No)
Send the message to 5676750
Your Odisha CHSE Class Results 2023 will be available
Odisha Board Plus Two 2023: Compartmental Exams
The CHSE Odisha will be conducting compartment exams for students who are not satisfied with their Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023 or who failed to clear the exam in one or more subjects. The application form will be available on the CHSE website after the declaration of Odisha Board 12th Result 2023. The compartment exams will be held in October 2023. The dates and time of the exams will be announced later. The syllabus for the compartment exams will be the same as the syllabus for the regular board exams.
Odisha Board Plus Two 2023: Rechecking or Re-evaluation
If students are not happy with their Odisha Board 12th Result 2023, they can get it rechecked for errors. The scrutiny is conducted by the CCHSE Odisha. Students who wish to have their answer sheets rechecked can apply online through the CHSE Odisha official website. The new Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2023 will be announced on the CHSE Odisha website.