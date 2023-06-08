CHSE Odisha Board Arts Result 2023: Class 12th Result To Be Declared Soon On chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education will be declaring the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4 pm. Students can check the results at chseodisha.nic.in and also on orissaresults.nic.in.
How To Check Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023?
The CHSE Odisha examinations started on March 2 and concluded on April 5, 2023 for the Arts stream. Follow these simple steps to check the Arts result for Odisha Class 12th Result 2023.
Visit the official website of CHSE that is orissaresults.nic.in
Click on the Examination results for Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023.
A new window will open.
Enter your roll number, registration number, image Captcha
Click on submit
Your Odisha Board Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. It is advisable to take prinouts of the results for further reference.
Check Odisha Board Arts Result 2023 via SMS
With lakhs of students trying to access the Odisha Class 12th Result 2023, the website might load slowly. Hence, students have the option to check their Odisha Board Arts Result 2023 through the SMS. Here's how you can do the same.
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type - OR01 (Roll No) in the message body
Send the message to 5676750
Your Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 will be available
Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 - Rechecking and Revaluation
If students are not happy with their Odisha Class 12th Result 2023, they can opt for either rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The CHSE Odisha 12th scrutiny and re-evaluation procedure is available for students who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed for possible errors. For rechecking of Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023, candidates must access the official website of the board and submit their re-checking requests using the link provided on the website. The announced for new results for Odisha Board Arts Result 2023 will be declared later on the website