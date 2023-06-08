CHSE Odisha Board Arts Result 2023: Class 12th Result To Be Declared Soon On chseodisha.nic.in

The CHSE Odisha examinations started on March 2 and concluded on April 5, 2023 for the Arts stream. Follow these simple steps to check the Arts result for Odisha Class 12th Result 2023.

Visit the official website of CHSE that is orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the Examination results for Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023.

A new window will open.

Enter your roll number, registration number, image Captcha

Click on submit

Your Odisha Board Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. It is advisable to take prinouts of the results for further reference.