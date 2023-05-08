Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Low-Pressure Area

A low-pressure area is likely to form on Monday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Met department said.

Fishermen and small ship, boat and trawlers were advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea from Sunday onwards, and into southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from Tuesday.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, the IMD said, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on Monday and it is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around Tuesday.

"Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea," the IMD bulletin said.

"The details of its (possible cyclone) path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," IMD Director-General G Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The weather office also said that the sea condition is likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12.

"Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places and those over central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9," the IMD bulletin said.

It also suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to 12.

Under the influence of the system, the IMD said moderate rainfall is expected at most places between May 8 and 12 with scattered heavy to very heavy precipitation.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put 18 coastal and adjoining districts on alert. Collectors of the districts concerned were told to remain watchful of the IMD’s forecasts.