October Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full List Here
The holidays will vary from state to state and are inclusive of notable occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dusshera and Durga Puja.
Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 16 days in the upcoming month of October 2023.
The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes 11 holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
The holidays will vary from state to state and are inclusive of notable occasions such as Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Dussehra, Durga Puja among others.
Bank Holidays In October 2023: Full List
October 1, Sunday.
October 2, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: This is a national holiday so all banks in India will be closed on Monday.
October 8, Sunday.
October 14, Mahalaya and the second Saturday.
October 15, Sunday.
October 18, Kati Bihu: Banks in Assam will be closed.
October 21, Durga Puja (Maha Saptami): Banks in Tripura, Assam, Manipur and West Bengal will be shut.
October 22, Sunday.
October 23, Dusshera (Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dasami: Banks in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.
October 24, Dussehra/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja: Banks will be closed in all the states except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.
October 25, Durga Puja (Dasain): Banks will be shut in Sikkim.
October 26, Durga Puja (Dasain)/Accession Day: Banks will remain closed in Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.
October 27, Durga Puja (Dasain): Banks will be closed in Sikkim.
October 28, Lakshmi Puja and the fourth Saturday.
October 29, Sunday.
October 31, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday: Banks in Gujarat will be closed.
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
While physical bank branches will be closed on these designated days, it is important to note that online banking services and ATMs will continue to function seamlessly across the country for the entirety of September.