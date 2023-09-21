NTA Examination Calendar For Academic Year 2024-25
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25.
NTA Examination Dates for Academic Calendar 2024-25
For the Academic year 2024-25, the following is the calendar for some major examinations to be conducted by the NTA.
Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 1 - Computer Based Test (CBT) - Between January 24 and February 1, 2024.
Common University Entrance Test -PG (CUETPG) 2024 Computer Based Test (CBT) - Between March 11, 2024 and March 28, 2024.
Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 2 Computer Based Test (CBT) - Between April 1, 2024 and April 15, 2024.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2024 - Pen and Paper/OMR - May 5, 2024.
Common University Entrance Test - UG (CUETUG) 2024 - Computer Based Test (CBT) - Between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024.
UGC-NET Session - I Computer Based Test (CBT) - Between June 10 and June 21, 2024.
National Testing Agency(NTA) releases Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25 for some major examinations. pic.twitter.com/3m5BXaVzUY— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 19, 2023
The National Testing Agency also mentioned that the UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from December 6 to December 22 this year.
The Examination Specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of the launch of the Registration Forms of these examinations. The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by the second week of June 2024.
For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.
The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the NTA as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier Testing Organisation under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardised tests in order to assess the competence of candidates for admission to premier Higher Educational Institutions.