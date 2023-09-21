NTA Examination Calendar For Academic Year 2024-25

The Examination Specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of the launch of the Registration Forms of these examinations. The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by the second week of June 2024.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.