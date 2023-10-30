November Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days; Check Full List Here
In November 2023, Banks will be closed for as many as 15 days, including Diwali and other holidays.
Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 15 days in the upcoming month of November 2023.
The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes nine holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
The holidays will vary from state to state and are inclusive of notable occasions such as Diwali, Karva Chauth and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Bank Holidays In November 2023: Full Li a
November 1, Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth: Banks in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur will be closed.
November 5, Sunday.
November 10, Wangala Festival: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on this occasion.
November 11, second Saturday.
November 12, Sunday.
November 13, Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali: Banks in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will remain shut.
November 14, Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Sikkim.
November 15, Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya: Banks will be shut in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.
November 19, Sunday.
November 20, Chhath (Morning Arghya): Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed.
November 23, Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal: Banks will be shut in Uttarakhand and Meghalaya.
November 25, fourth Saturday.
November 26, Sunday.
November 27, Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.
November 30, Kanakadasa Jayanthi: Banks in Karnataka will be closed on this occasion.
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, it is essential to remember that online banking services and ATMs will work without any issues throughout the entire month of November.