November Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days; Check Full List Here

Banks across the country will be shut for as many as 15 days in the upcoming month of November 2023.

The list of holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India includes nine holidays under the 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The holidays will vary from state to state and are inclusive of notable occasions such as Diwali, Karva Chauth and Guru Nanak Jayanti.