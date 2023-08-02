Noted Art Director Nitin Desai Found Dead At His Studio In Maharashtra's Raigad District

BQPrimeNationNoted Art Director Nitin Desai Found Dead At His Studio In Maharashtra's Raigad District
Renowned film art director Nitin Desai found dead in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police say. Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

02 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. 

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said.

A probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles, he said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was known for his art work in films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

