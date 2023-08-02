BQPrimeNationNo Proposal To Increase Amount Of Minimum Pension: Government
No Proposal To Increase Amount Of Minimum Pension: Government

02 Aug 2023, 8:23 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/family pension, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The amount of minimum pension/family pension under the central government is Rs 9,000 per month, he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said there are 44,81,245 pensioners, including 20,93,462 family pensioners and the government incurred an expenditure of Rs 2,41,777.55 crore on them during 2022-23.

"There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/ family pension. The pensioners/ family pensioners are entitled to dearness relief, based on changes in prices, from time to time," he added.

