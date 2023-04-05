No One Who Tries To Disturb Peace In Punjab Will Be Spared: Arvind Kejriwal

In an apparent reference to the police crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his handling of law and order, saying with the move he sent a message that no one who disturbs peace in the state will be spared.

Kejriwal said while there were incidents of clashes in some parts of the country on Ram Navami, there was complete peace in Punjab.

"For the past one month, you have been seeing how Mann Saab, with maturity and tough steps, gave a message that if anybody tries to disturb peace in Punjab, he will not be spared," Kejriwal said.

"Since last week, you have been seeing news from different parts of the country relating to incidents of rioting on Ram Navami. There was not a single incident of rioting in Punjab. There is peace in Punjab,' he said.

Punjab Police had on March 18 arrested several of Amritpal Singh's supporters in a crackdown in Jalandhar against the leader and his group, 'Waris Punjab de, for disturbing law and order in the state. Amritpal, however, escaped the police dragnet and has been on the run since.

"Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in Punjab, however dreaded and mighty he may be," Kejriwal said.