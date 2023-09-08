Nitin Gadkari Provides Update On Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway; Here's What He Said

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

Gadkari also addressed the 75th anniversary celebrations of Ashok Leyland in the city.

In his address, the Union Minister announced that the Bengaluru-Chennai express highway will be launched by this year-end or January 2024 and it will prove crucial in reducing the travel time between the two metros to just two hours.

Also, with the massive infrastructure being built across the country, Chennai will soon be connected with Delhi through the access-controlled highway project, Gadkari said.

“I reviewed the progress of National Highways projects in Chennai today. The Bengaluru-Chennai express highway will start by this year-end or January 2024. So, you can launch luxury buses and sleeper coaches in this sector,” the minister said.