Nitin Gadkari Provides Update On Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway; Here's What He Said
Gadkari also urged Ashok Leyland and other players to produce vehicles that could use biofuels or alternative energy.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Tamil Nadu in Chennai.
Gadkari also addressed the 75th anniversary celebrations of Ashok Leyland in the city.
In his address, the Union Minister announced that the Bengaluru-Chennai express highway will be launched by this year-end or January 2024 and it will prove crucial in reducing the travel time between the two metros to just two hours.
Also, with the massive infrastructure being built across the country, Chennai will soon be connected with Delhi through the access-controlled highway project, Gadkari said.
“I reviewed the progress of National Highways projects in Chennai today. The Bengaluru-Chennai express highway will start by this year-end or January 2024. So, you can launch luxury buses and sleeper coaches in this sector,” the minister said.
Watch Nitin Gadkari's Address Here:
Addressing the 75th Anniversary Celebration of Ashok Leyland Limited, Chennai https://t.co/HTgCJ6vLbX— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 7, 2023
PTI reported that Gadkari earlier launched Ashok Leyland’s IeV series, India’s first electric commercial vehicles in its category.
He said there’s a great requirement for electric buses in the country.
“We are making good roads. We are connecting Delhi to Chennai via Surat, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kurnool, Chennai (and beyond to), Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi (and also to) Bengaluru and Hyderabad, through the access-controlled highways project,” he said.
Gadkari said that his ministry is in the process of building an electric cable highway between the national capital and Jaipur. He also urged Ashok Leyland and other players to produce vehicles that could use biofuels or alternative energy, such as e-vehicles, in a big way and help the Centre achieve the goal of a five-trillion-dollar economy.
“I am working on diversification of agriculture to energy and power sector since 2004. Ten days ago, I launched a 100% bio-ethanol vehicle. In Bengaluru, I had launched Ashok Leyland’s vehicle which can run on methanol-blended fuel. My dream is to ensure the production of methanol trucks in India,” Gadkari said.
(With PTI inputs)