Nitin Desai Suicide: FIR Against ECL Finance, Edelweiss Group Officials

Raigad police in Maharashtra on Friday registered an offence against five persons including officials of ECL Finance and Edelweiss Group for alleged abetment of art director Nitin Desai's suicide.

A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) at Khalapur police station based on a complaint filed by Desai's wife Neha Desai, an official said.