Nithari Killings: Justice Denied, Say Victims' Parents After HC Order Acquitting Accused

As the media watches, Ram Kishan hurls a brick into the abandoned bungalow of Moninder Singh Pandher, anger and frustration reflecting on his face.

The labourer’s three-year-old son was one of the victims of the 2006 serial killings.

Emotions overflowed as nearly two-decade-old wounds were opened again on Monday with an order of the Allahabad High Court that acquitted domestic help Surendra Koli and his employer Pandher in the case for lack of evidence.

After throwing the brick, Ram Kishan doesn’t speak to anyone and walks home, two minutes away from Pandher’s bungalow.