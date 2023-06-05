NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras Secures Top Spot For Fifth Consecutive Year; Full List Here

The Minister of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 on Monday.

The rankings were released by the Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at a press conference. The NIRF Rankings 2023 document will be available on the official website- nirfindia.org

IIT Madras has grabbed the top spot in the overall category list followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi.