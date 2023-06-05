NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras Secures Top Spot For Fifth Consecutive Year; Full List Here
The rankings were released by the Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at a press conference.
The Minister of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 on Monday.
The rankings were released by the Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at a press conference. The NIRF Rankings 2023 document will be available on the official website- nirfindia.org
IIT Madras has grabbed the top spot in the overall category list followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi.
Hon'ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh releasing 'India Rankings Report for 2023' in various categories and domains.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 5, 2023
NIRF India Rankings: Overall
IIT Madras
IISc Bangalore
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
AIIMS Delhi
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
JNU
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Universities In India
Here are the top-ranked universities in India for the year 2023, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF):
IISc Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jadavpur University
Banaras Hindu University
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Vellore Institute of Technology
Aligarh Muslim University
University of Hyderabad
Top Engineering Colleges In India
Here are the top-ranked engineering colleges in India for the year 2023, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF):
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Guwahati
IIT Hyderabad
NIT Tiruchirappalli
Jadavpur University
Top Management Institutes In India
As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2023, the following Mangement Institutes are recognized as the top-ranked institutions in India:
IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Bangalore
IIM Kozhikode
IIM Calcutta
IIT Delhi
IIM Lucknow
National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
IIM Indore
XLRI-Xavier School of Management
IIT Bombay
Top 10 Colleges In India 2023
Miranda House, New Delhi
Hindu College, New Delhi
Presidency College, New Delhi
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
Loyola College, Chennai
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi
Top Pharmacy Institutes In India
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
BITS Pilani
JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru
Panjab University, Chandigarh
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Top Law Institutes In India, 2023
In the year 2023, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the following law institutes have been recognized as the top institutions in India:
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
National Law University, New Delhi
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram