BQPrimeNationNIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras Secures Top Spot For Fifth Consecutive Year; Full List Here
ADVERTISEMENT

NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras Secures Top Spot For Fifth Consecutive Year; Full List Here

The rankings were released by the Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at a press conference.

05 Jun 2023, 12:10 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Another IIT Madras Student Found Dead, 4th Suspected Suicide This Year</p></div>
Another IIT Madras Student Found Dead, 4th Suspected Suicide This Year

The Minister of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 on Monday.

The rankings were released by the Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at a press conference. The NIRF Rankings 2023 document will be available on the official website- nirfindia.org

IIT Madras has grabbed the top spot in the overall category list followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi.

NIRF India Rankings: Overall

  1. NIIT Madras

  2. IISc Bangalore

  3. IIT Delhi

  4. IIT Bombay

  5. IIT Kanpur

  6. AIIMS Delhi

  7. IIT Kharagpur

  8. IIT Roorkee

  9. IIT Guwahati

  10. JNU

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Universities In India

Here are the top-ranked universities in India for the year 2023, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF):

  1. IISc Bangalore

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University

  3. Jamia Millia Islamia

  4. Jadavpur University

  5. Banaras Hindu University

  6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

  7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

  8. Vellore Institute of Technology

  9. Aligarh Muslim University

  10. University of Hyderabad

Top Engineering Colleges In India

Here are the top-ranked engineering colleges in India for the year 2023, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF):

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Kanpur

  5. IIT Roorkee

  6. IIT Kharagpur

  7. IIT Guwahati

  8. IIT Hyderabad

  9. NIT Tiruchirappalli

  10. Jadavpur University

Top Management Institutes In India

As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2023, the following Mangement Institutes are recognized as the top-ranked institutions in India:

  1. IIM Ahmedabad

  2. IIM Bangalore

  3. IIM Kozhikode

  4. IIM Calcutta

  5. IIT Delhi

  6. IIM Lucknow

  7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

  8. IIM Indore

  9. XLRI-Xavier School of Management

  10. IIT Bombay

Top 10 Colleges In India 2023

  1. Miranda House, New Delhi

  2. Hindu College, New Delhi

  3. Presidency College, New Delhi

  4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

  5. St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

  6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

  7. Loyola College, Chennai

  8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

  9. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

  10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

Top Pharmacy Institutes In India

  1. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

  2. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  3. BITS Pilani

  4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

  5. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

  6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

  7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

  8. Panjab University, Chandigarh

  9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

  10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Top Law Institutes In India, 2023

In the year 2023, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the following law institutes have been recognized as the top institutions in India:

  1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

  2. National Law University, New Delhi

  3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

  4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

  5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

  6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

  8. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT