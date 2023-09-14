What Is Nipah and Why Is the Deadly Virus Flaring Up Again

There are no Nipah vaccines available for humans or animals, nor are there any effective treatments other than supportive care. Researchers are currently developing monoclonal antibodies — immunotherapeutic drugs that would directly fight the virus — but no licensed treatments are yet available, according to the CDC. Compassionate use of experimental compounds have been offered previously, and local media are reporting that India is working to make monoclonal antibodies available. In the case of the Kerala outbreak, authorities are using patient contact tracing in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.