New Virus Variant Accounting For 38.2% Of Covid-19 Infection In India, Says INSACOG Bulletin

Among the samples collected till the third week of March 2023, XBB continued to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sublineages, according to the bulletin of March 27, which was released on Thursday.

Noting that Omicron and its sublineages continue to be the dominant variants in India, the bulletin said an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and northern parts of India, the bulletin said.

"A newly emerged recombinant variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of India, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date,” the bulletin said.