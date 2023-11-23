New Regulation, Penalties For Both Creator And Platform In Offing To Deal With Deepfakes

All stakeholders present at the meeting shared similar concerns regarding deepfakes, he said, "All social media platforms agreed to have extensive technology to detect deepfakes."

India has over 80 crore internet users, which are projected to cross 120 crore in two years. Deepfake is a piece of technology that leverages AI to alter a person's appearance, voice, or actions in a way that can be realistic and challenging to discern from authentic, unaltered content. Recent deepfakes have brought to the fore the urgency of a regulatory framework for AI in the new Digital India law.