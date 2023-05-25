New Parliament Building Inauguration: Cost, Features And Other Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly- constructed Parliament building on Sunday, May 28.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi last week and invited him to inaugurate the new Parliament building. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.

The present Parliament building was constructed in 1921 and commissioned in 1927. The almost 100-year-old building is not able to meet the current requirements in terms of space, amenities and technology, as per the information on Central Vista's website.

Considering these factors, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.

Let's take a look at the cost, significant features and other key details of the new Parliament building.