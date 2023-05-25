New Parliament Building Inauguration: Cost, Features And Other Key Details
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly- constructed Parliament building on Sunday, May 28.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi last week and invited him to inaugurate the new Parliament building. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.
The present Parliament building was constructed in 1921 and commissioned in 1927. The almost 100-year-old building is not able to meet the current requirements in terms of space, amenities and technology, as per the information on Central Vista's website.
Considering these factors, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.
Let's take a look at the cost, significant features and other key details of the new Parliament building.
New Parliament Building Cost
Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct a new parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore.
However, in the year 2020, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Parliament that the estimated cost of construction of the new building is Rs 971 crore.
Last year, NDTV quoted its sources and reported that the cost of the new Parliament building shot up by 29% to over Rs 1,250 crore.
New Parliament Building Features And Other Details
The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.
The Lok Sabha Hall may accommodate up to 1,272 seats for joint sessions.
The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of about 65,000 sq. mt. Its triangular shape ensures optimum space utilization.
State of the art Constitutional Hall - As per the official website of Central Vista, the Constitutional hall symbolically and physically puts the Indian citizens at the heart of country's democracy.
The building will have offices that are designed to be secure, efficient and are equipped with the latest communications technology
The new building will have large Committee rooms, equipped with the latest audio-visual systems.
Revamped Sansad Bhavan - The new Sansad Bhavan will contribute towards economic revitalisation across the entire construction value chain and generate employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers.
The New Parliament Library will efficiently serve the members for gathering information from archived material.
The new Sansad Bhavan is a Platinum-rated Green Building.
The new Parliament building will be Divyang Friendly (accessible for people with disabilities)
There will be 92 rooms for the use of the Council of Ministers, as per media reports.
