New National Education Policy Accepted By All: Amit Shah

The new National Education Policy has been accepted by all, and the whole country is working to implement it, unlike previous NEPs that created controversies owing to ideological links, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing graduating students at the 4th convocation of the Central University of Gujarat on Sunday, Shah said the NEP 2020 will work to bring education out of the scope of narrow thinking, and teachers must read it "between the lines" to understand its implications.

"Normally, education policies have a history of being mired in controversy. There were two NEPs in the past, and they were always surrounded by controversies. Many commissions were also formed in between for the implementation of educational reforms, but they were always surrounded by controversies," Shah said.