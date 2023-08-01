New India Assurance Job Vacancy: Important Dates, Positions Open, Tests

The exams will be in Phase 1 which will be the prelims and Phase 2 which will be the main examination.

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This would consist of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows: Name of Test/Section, Type of test, Max. Marks and Duration for each test/section (Separately timed)

The name of tests are:

English Language which would be of 30 marks and 20 mins.

Reasoning Ability which would be of 35 marks and 20 min and in English or Hindi

Quantitative Aptitude which would be of 35 marks and 20 min and in English or Hindi

Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks to be decided by the Company. The adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the number of vacancies subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

Phase – II: Main Examination

The main examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 30 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered. (I) Objective Test: The Objective Test of 2.5 hours’ duration will be as follows. There will be separate timing for every section.

For Generalists

The names of the test are:

Test of Reasoning Objective which would be of 50 marks and 40 min and in English or Hindi.

Test of English Language Objective which would be of 50 marks and 40 min.

Test of General Awareness Objective which would be of 50 marks and 30 min and in English or Hindi.

Test of Quantitative Aptitude which would be of 50 marks and 40 min and in English or Hindi.

In Specialist stream, an additional test to assess technical and professional knowledge in the relevant discipline. You can read about the full recruitment notification here.