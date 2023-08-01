New India Assurance Job Vacancy: Important Dates, Positions Open, Tests
New India Assurance invites applications for 450 Officer positions in Scale I cadre from the open market.
The New India Assurance Company Ltd., a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company, has invited applications for the recruitment of 450 Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in Scale I cadre from the open market. Candidates can apply at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/niacljun23/.
New India Assurance Job Vacancy: Positions Vacant
The vacancies are the for positions of Risk Engineers, Automobile engineers, Legal, Accounts, Health, IT, and Generalists. Candidate should apply for any ONE discipline only. Applications made for more than one discipline will render all the applications of the candidate invalid.
The above vacancies are provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Company at the material time.Candidates belonging to OBC category but coming in the 'creamy layer' are not entitled to OBC reservation and age relaxation. They should indicate their category as GENERAL. The reservation under various categories will be as per prevailing Government Guidelines at the time of finalisation of result.
New India Assurance Job Vacancy: Important Dates
The following are the important dates to mark in your calendars:
On-line registration and payment of application fees: August 1-23, 2023 (both dates inclusive)
Phase-I Online Examination (Objective): September 9, 2023 (tentative)
Phase-II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive): October 8, 2023 (tentative)
New India Assurance Job Vacancy: Tests
The exams will be in Phase 1 which will be the prelims and Phase 2 which will be the main examination.
Phase-I: Preliminary Examination
Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This would consist of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows: Name of Test/Section, Type of test, Max. Marks and Duration for each test/section (Separately timed)
The name of tests are:
English Language which would be of 30 marks and 20 mins.
Reasoning Ability which would be of 35 marks and 20 min and in English or Hindi
Quantitative Aptitude which would be of 35 marks and 20 min and in English or Hindi
Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks to be decided by the Company. The adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the number of vacancies subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.
Phase – II: Main Examination
The main examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 30 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered. (I) Objective Test: The Objective Test of 2.5 hours’ duration will be as follows. There will be separate timing for every section.
For Generalists
The names of the test are:
Test of Reasoning Objective which would be of 50 marks and 40 min and in English or Hindi.
Test of English Language Objective which would be of 50 marks and 40 min.
Test of General Awareness Objective which would be of 50 marks and 30 min and in English or Hindi.
Test of Quantitative Aptitude which would be of 50 marks and 40 min and in English or Hindi.
In Specialist stream, an additional test to assess technical and professional knowledge in the relevant discipline. You can read about the full recruitment notification here.