New Cinematograph Bill To Make Transmission Of Pirated Content An Offence

The Union government, which had proposed to make filming of content for piracy an offence, will also make the act of transmitting pirated content punishable and block websites that show such content.

After over 15 consultations across the country with filmmakers and producer organisations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is finally ready with the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023. It will have provisions for harsher punishment for film piracy and the introduction of new-age categories for classifying films.

The Union Cabinet cleared the bill on Wednesday, but its current form has not been released yet. It will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference in New Delhi.