New Booster Dose Should Work Against Current, Future Covid Strains: Randeep Guleria

The Covid vaccines in use in India are providing cover for the original Wuhan strain but if the need for another booster dose is felt as new variants emerge, it should be able to provide protection against all circulating as well as future strains, according to former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

During an interview to PTI, he stressed on the need for two data sets-first to ascertain whether the degree of immunity is waning and secondly if the vaccines need to be tweaked when asked if it is time for another precaution dose almost a year after the first one amid the recent uptick in Covid cases.

"Currently the vaccines that we have in India are covering for what was originally the Wuhan strain. After that we had so many variants. And therefore if we have to have a new vaccine, it should provide cover for the circulating strains like we do for influenza," he said.

The renowned pulmonologist, who was part of the national Covid task force, highlighted the need for research on developing vaccines which will cover not only the current circulating strains but also from the emerging variants.