From The Himalayas To Bengaluru, India's Ancient Rivers and Lakes Are Spilling Over
A new book on how humans have long lived alongside India’s bodies of water comes as the impact of climate change in South Asia becomes increasingly clear.
(Bloomberg) -- A series of flooding disasters in India this year is a wake-up call for people to rethink their relationship with water, and the key to doing so lies in looking at the country’s ancient history and religions.
That’s the theme of a new book by two Bengaluru-based ecologists, Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli. The book, comes at a time of heightened concern over the impact of climate change on weather patterns in South Asia. In recent weeks, a glacial lake overflowed and burst through a dam in the northeastern India state of Sikkim, killing at least 40 people, while weeks of heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the north killed about 350 people.
Over 2,000 people have been killed in India during this year’s monsoon season from incidents such as drowning and lightning. The capital Delhi saw catastrophic scenes this summer when the Yamuna river’s water levels reached an all-time high, forcing about 16,000 people to move to temporary shelters.
“I think the kind of disasters we have seen this year are going to come more frequently, year after year,” said Nagendra. “People have been warning about it for a long time.”
Nagendra and Mundoli are both academics at Azim Premji University who previously co-authored a book on trees in Indian cities. In their new book, they detail the way that humans have for millennia built their lives around India’s water bodies, including the Yamuna, the Cauvery River in Karnataka, the Pichola Lake in Udaipur and the Brahmaputra in Assam. They explore how civilizations have risen and fallen at the edge of lakes, rivers, oceans and streams, and urge readers to consider how these ancient bodies of water can be preserved through individual and collective efforts.
“One of the most common descriptions of our relationship with water is that it is like a life-giving parent to us,” the authors write in the book. “Few of us would treat our mother the way we treat our lakes and rivers, poisoning, choking, and smothering them with our waste.”
Bloomberg CityLab spoke with Nagendra and Mundoli. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The dam disaster in Sikkim showed the worst of what can happen when water bodies, climate and human lives interact. What do you think went wrong?
Seema Mundoli: Dams themselves are not that climate friendly. We seem to cling on to this misplaced idea that dams are a solution for climate change, for water crisis, for electricity. This idea probably needs rethinking — a single dam cannot be a solution to all these issues.
Harini Nagendra: India took a path that many colonial bureaucrats were pushing us in, which is water security through these large engineering projects. There was another path even then that we could have taken: small scale irrigations. That is so much more climate resilient. These very large cement-based engineering structures are not going to be resilient to climate change. For the past 20 to 30 years, groups have been asking to not build so many large dams on rivers. I think we are seeing some of these effects.
India has had multiple schemes and plans to revamp water bodies and save water. But these haven’t been very successful on a national level. Why is that so?
SM: All the conflicts around water are about who has the right to water. Is it the people where it originates, is it the farmers, is it the cities that want water or is it the fisher communities? If you look at water conflicts, everyone goes with the thinking that this is theirs. How do we break that thinking that water is nobody’s? It is a water body that is flowing and we need to recognize that it has its own rhythm and how to we fit into it.
HN: One of the few bright spots we saw during Covid was the natural rejuvenation of many of our rivers. Water has this incredible capacity to heal itself and clean itself. But one of the biggest pollutants is industrial pollution. That somehow has to be cleaned up. It is a large challenge for the country: How do we implement environmental protection that we so badly need, without impacting livelihoods? I think it needs to be thought through in a more integrated fashion. As a country, we’ve been good with our laws and our policies mostly. Where it always becomes challenging is the processes because it’s such a complex country.
What are some common ways Indian civilizations have been interacting with water bodies throughout history? Has that changed over time?
SM: There are certain rituals that were performed around lakes, certain connections that went beyond the body being for irrigation or drinking. So those rituals seem to have stayed constant. The cultural and social relations to have eroded to some extent, but they’re still visible.
HN: What we find also fascinating is when migrants move from one part of the country to another, they bring their rituals with them. And a new place absorbs these rituals into its existing rituals, which is really, really beautiful. In Bengaluru, you have lakes that were always used for the Ganesha idol immersions (a ritual that symbolizes bidding the deity goodbye until next year). But when people started coming in from north and east India, now you have Chhatt Puja (a festival celebrating the sun god, in which women immerse themselves in water).
In addition, while cities are creating space for these spiritual, sacred religious interactions, they increasingly seem to be throwing out livelihood interactions. The grazers, fishers, potters and communities which had livelihoods around the lake and contributed to the lake are the ones who get thrown out the first. Even today, we have riverfront development or lake rejuvenation projects for recreational purposes. Especially in cities, when you take over these water bodies and rejuvenate them, you are looking at them purely as a recreational space, and some sacred rituals you will allow at certain times of the year.
India as a country is very religious, spiritual and superstitious. How is that enabled and encouraged by water?
HN: Within religions, there are so many different ways in which people locally worship water. There’s music, so much music around these bodies, which carry oral memories and traditions and pass on its meanings.
SM: And not just Hinduism. What we found is every religion in India — Sikhism, Islam, Christianity — has that connection with water. One of the things we found in our secondary research is how the Muslims of Varanasi refer to Ganga’s (Ganges) waters: They too feel the Ganga waters are sacred.
The practices are more because of the connection, the use, the importance of water for their life. But even then, I don’t know whether we can reduce it to just utility, because there are times when people may protect the water body even though it may not have any kind of utility.
We are increasingly seeing climate movements rise up but also resistance against that. What are some difficulties about writing on issues like ecology and urban development?
HN: We’re trying to think of ways to make systemic change. As a human, individually you can only have so much power, but as a group you have much power. But these are hard fights, right? How do you write about the environment, especially in today’s global environment without the people perceiving you or choosing to label you as anti-development?
Development is an imperative for India. It’s more the way in which we define development — as big dams and roads. Only then we have a problem. So we are thinking of how to channel the anguish in a way that is more productive.
SM: There are these positive memories that we all have associated with water bodies, some of which we have lost. People have memories of swimming in the water bodies close by, but these days, every parent tries to say don't play in the rain or don't go out and swim in the pond. But that's the fun part. And for us, the book is a way of bringing that back. Everything doesn’t have to be about gloom and doom.
