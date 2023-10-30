From The Himalayas To Bengaluru, India's Ancient Rivers and Lakes Are Spilling Over

HN: One of the few bright spots we saw during Covid was the natural rejuvenation of many of our rivers. Water has this incredible capacity to heal itself and clean itself. But one of the biggest pollutants is industrial pollution. That somehow has to be cleaned up. It is a large challenge for the country: How do we implement environmental protection that we so badly need, without impacting livelihoods? I think it needs to be thought through in a more integrated fashion. As a country, we’ve been good with our laws and our policies mostly. Where it always becomes challenging is the processes because it’s such a complex country.