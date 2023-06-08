NEP 2020: UGC Expert Committee Recommends New Degree Nomenclatures And Changes To Awarding Degrees

Here are some recommendations of the Expert Committee to review the notification on the specification of degrees and suggest new degree nomenclature(s):

Once a student has earned the required number of credits, they may be eligible to receive a qualification such as a certificate, diploma, or degree, regardless of the minimum duration of the program.

In general, it is recommended that all degrees adhere to a standardised naming convention. Therefore, degrees in specific fields like BVSc (Bachelor of Veterinary Science) or BStat (Bachelor of Statistics) may continue to use their respective nomenclature. Additionally, at the undergraduate level, the nomenclature of BA (Bachelor of Arts), BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), BSc (Bachelor of Science), or BS (Bachelor of Science) may be used.

At the postgraduate level, MA (Master of Arts), MCom (Master of Commerce), MSc (Master of Science), or MS (Master of Science) may be used. For example, a degree in Veterinary Science may be referred to as BSc/BS in Veterinary Science, and a degree in Statistics could be labeled as BA in Statistics or BSc in Statistics, depending on the adopted curriculum.

The MPhil degree has been discontinued from the list of specified degrees in accordance with the recommendations of NEP 2020

In addition, a one-year or two-year postgraduate degree program in any discipline may use the abbreviation MS (Master of Science) as a designated nomenclature.