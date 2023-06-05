NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download, OMR Release Date, Answer Key Challenge Fee
National Testing Agency (NTA) released NEET UG Answer Key 2023 on June 4. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET (UG) 2023 can download the answer key on the NTA NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET UG answer key 2023 was released on June 4, 2023. In addition to the temporary answer key, the website has also provided scanned images of the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses.
If any candidates have objections regarding the provisional answer key, they can raise it until June 6, 2023. Each challenge to an answer key requires a processing fee of Rs 200/-.
Candidates can also submit representations against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.
How To Download NEET UG Answer Key 2023
To download the answer key, candidates can follow the instructions provided below:
Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the "Answer Key Challenge" which is the NEET UG Answer Key 2023.
You will be redirected to an external website.
Enter the login details. You can login through Application Number and Password OR
You can log in through the Application Number and Date of Birth.
Your NEET UG Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the NEET UG Answer Key 2023 and download it.
It is advisable to keep 2-3 hard copies of the same for further reference.
NEET Answer Key Challenge
About NEET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2023 on Sunday, May 7, 2023 in Pen and Paper mode. This examination was conducted in 13 languages for admission to undergraduate medical education across all medical institutions. The 13 languages are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
In accordance with Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there will be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in various disciplines, including BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS, within the Indian System of Medicine. Similarly, the National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020 stipulates that NEET (UG) is also applicable for admission to the BHMS course.
It is important to note that aspiring candidates for the Military Nursing Service (MNS) seeking admission to the BSc Nursing Course conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2023 must qualify the NEET examination. The NEET score will play a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for selection into the four-year BSc Nursing course.