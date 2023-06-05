NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download, OMR Release Date, Answer Key Challenge Fee

The NEET UG answer key 2023 was released on June 4, 2023. In addition to the temporary answer key, the website has also provided scanned images of the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses.

If any candidates have objections regarding the provisional answer key, they can raise it until June 6, 2023. Each challenge to an answer key requires a processing fee of Rs 200/-.

Candidates can also submit representations against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.