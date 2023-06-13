NEET UG 2023 Result Soon: Where And How To Check NEET UG 2023 Result?
The NEET UG 2023 result will be available on ntaresults.nic.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 result this week.
As per multiple media reports, the results for the NEET UG 2023 will be announced on Tuesday, June 13 or Wednesday, June 14.
The agency is yet to make an official announcement yet. The results will be available on ntaresults.nic.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Here is how candidates can check their results:
How To Check NEET UG Results 2023?
Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Result 2023 link
Step 3: Enter credentials such as roll no and birth date
Step 4: NEET UG Result will be displayed on your screen
National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2023 for 20,87,449 candidates at 4,097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 07 May 2023.
In Manipur, the medical entrance exam was conducted for 8,753 candidates at 34 Centres located in 11 Cities on the request of the state government in the wake of the law-and-order situation on 06 June.
About NTA
The Government of India and the Ministry of Education established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an autonomous, independent, and self-sustaining testing organization for conducting efficient, transparent and international standard tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions.