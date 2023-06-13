NEET UG 2023 Result Soon: Where And How To Check NEET UG 2023 Result?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 result this week.

As per multiple media reports, the results for the NEET UG 2023 will be announced on Tuesday, June 13 or Wednesday, June 14.

The agency is yet to make an official announcement yet. The results will be available on ntaresults.nic.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Here is how candidates can check their results: