NCERT Extends Application Deadline For Academic Consultants And Other Posts For PM e-Vidya
NCERT announced the deadline extension through their official Twitter handle. Check details here
PM eVIDYA, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, has announced the extension of the application deadline for Academic Consultants, Technical Consultants, and Production Consultants until June 2, 2023.
This provides prospective candidates with additional time to apply and contribute their expertise to the educational program.
PM eVIDYA's mission is to revolutionize digital education in the country by providing accessible and high-quality learning opportunities to students across various disciplines. As part of their ongoing efforts, they have invited applications for the positions of Academic Consultants, Technical Consultants, and Production Consultants.
With the extended deadline, interested candidates now have an opportunity to apply and join the PM eVIDYA team. By becoming part of this initiative, they can contribute to the advancement of digital education in the country and make a positive impact on the lives of countless students.
NCERT announced the deadline extension through their official Twitter handle, urging potential applicants to take advantage of the extended timeline.
The initiative recognizes the importance of attracting highly qualified professionals who are passionate about education and possess the skills necessary to drive meaningful change in the digital learning landscape.
ð¢ Attention all candidates! ð¢— NCERT (@ncert) May 22, 2023
The last date for the posts of Academic Consultants, Technical Consultant, and Production Consultant for PMeVIDYA Digital Education initiatives has been extended to 2nd June, 2023.
Don't miss the chance to apply, contribute your expertise and pic.twitter.com/4hWPF22me9
To apply for the positions of Academic Consultant, Technical Consultant, or Production Consultant for PM eVIDYA Digital Education initiatives, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website pmevidya.education.gov.in and submit their applications before the new deadline on 2nd June, 2023.
About PM eVIDYA:
PM eVidya is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India to facilitate learning and teaching at school level. It offers multifarious educational resources in multi-platform mode viz. digital/online, TV, radio, community radio, podcast etc.