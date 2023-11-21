Navi Mumbai Metro: Routes, Stations, Time Table, Fare And All You Need To Know

Navi Mumbai's Metro Rail began its operations on Friday with Line 1 linking Belapur to Pendhar. The distance is 11.1 km. Incidentally, the metro route was complete and certified for operations some time ago but the state government was reportedly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

The Metro Service between Pendhar to Belapur collected around Rs 2.75 lakh on Day 1. The opening of the first line marks the first-ever service on Navi Mumbai's metro network.