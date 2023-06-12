Navi Mumbai International Airport: Area, Capacity, Design, Other Features

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a proposed international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The International Airport is being built to ease the congestion at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is going to be an important airport not only for Maharashtra but also for the country.

Navi Mumbai Airport is important for Pune, Mumbai, Goa. The foundation stone for the Navi Mumbai International Airport was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018.