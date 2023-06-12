Navi Mumbai International Airport: Area, Capacity, Design, Other Features
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is going to be an important airport not only for Maharashtra but also for the country
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited the Navi Mumbai airport site and also conducted a helicopter inspection. The inspection was to ensure that the airport opens as per schedule. Shinde said that the state government will provide all necessary cooperation to eliminate the difficulties in the ongoing work.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a proposed international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The International Airport is being built to ease the congestion at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is going to be an important airport not only for Maharashtra but also for the country.
Navi Mumbai Airport is important for Pune, Mumbai, Goa. The foundation stone for the Navi Mumbai International Airport was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2018.
Features Of Navi Mumbai International Airport
Here are some key details about the Navi Mumbai International Airport:
Area and Operations
The NMIA is spread over 1,160 acres and the entire cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 16,700 crore.
The airport will have 4 terminals in the first phase and 2 runways.
The T1 will be operational by December 2024, T2 will be operational by 2028. The construction of T3 will start in March 2029 and by 2032, all phases of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be complete.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be spread over an area of 11.4 km.
Capacity
The NMIA will have parking spaces for 42 aircraft and a parking lot with 5,500 capacity.
The Navi Mumbai airport will also have the capacity to handle 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2032.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport will handle 9 crore passengers every year.
Design and Art
The airport will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building, cargo facilities, aircraft maintenance, and repair facilities.
The NMIA will also have supporting infrastructure such as hotels, commercial areas, and transportation.
The design of the airport terminal is inspired from the national flower of India - the Lotus.
The airport is being designed to improve regional connectivity and will have multiple transportation links. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), a 22-kilometer-long sea bridge, is under construction and will connect the airport to Mumbai's mainland.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to boost economic development in the region, create new job opportunities, and bring investment. The project is a joint venture of the Adani Group and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).