National Statistics Day: Theme, History, Significance, Event In New Delhi; Watch Video
National Statistics Day is celebrated on June 29 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis
National Statistics Day is celebrated in India on June 29 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, a renowned statistician and economist. The celebration of this day aims to create awareness and emphasise the importance of statistics in policymaking, planning, and development.
In recognition of the contributions made by (late) Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the fields of Statistics & Economic Planning, the Govt. of India has designated 29th June every year, coinciding with his birth anniversary, as National Statistics Day#NationalStatisticsDay #bgu pic.twitter.com/XVpEkFpOLY— BGU Bhubaneswar (@bgubbsr) June 29, 2023
National Statistics Day: Theme
Every year, Statistics Day is celebrated with a theme of contemporary national importance. The theme of Statistics Day, 2023 is "Alignment of State Indicator Framework with National Indicator Framework for Monitoring Sustainable Development Goals".
The theme of #StatisticsDay2023 is 'Alignment of State Indicator Framework with National Indicator Framework for monitoring Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)'. (2/2)— Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (@GoIStats) June 28, 2023
Press release for the event: https://t.co/TIc3ApXLKr#StatistiscsDay2023
National Statistics Day: History
National Statistics Day was first observed in India on June 29, 2007. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) initiated the celebration to acknowledge the significant contributions made by Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis to the field of statistics. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis was an eminent Indian scientist and statistician who played a pivotal role in developing statistical systems in India. He is widely regarded as the father of Indian statistics and was instrumental in founding the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in 1931. Mahalanobis made substantial contributions to the field of statistics and its applications in various sectors, including economics, planning, and social sciences.
National Statistics Day: Significance
National Statistics Day is significant as it promotes the understanding and application of statistics in various fields. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of reliable and accurate data for evidence-based decision-making, policy formulation, and monitoring progress towards sustainable development goals. The celebration of this day helps highlight the role of statistics in shaping policies, planning strategies, and evaluating socio-economic progress.
National Statistics Day: Event In Delhi
The main event of National Statistics Day 2023 is being organised at Scope Convention Centre, Scope Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, along with various statistical organisations and institutions, organises seminars, workshops, lectures, and exhibitions to promote statistical literacy and create awareness among policymakers, researchers, statisticians, and the general public.
The Chief Guest of the event is Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ministry of Planning, and Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Prof. Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC), Dr. G. P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India and Secretary, MoSPI and other dignitaries are also scheduled to address the participants on the occasion. Moreover, senior officers of Central Ministries and Departments will also participate in the event and representatives of States/Union Territories and the International Organisations are likely to participate.