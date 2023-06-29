National Statistics Day: Theme, History, Significance, Event In New Delhi; Watch Video

The main event of National Statistics Day 2023 is being organised at Scope Convention Centre, Scope Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, along with various statistical organisations and institutions, organises seminars, workshops, lectures, and exhibitions to promote statistical literacy and create awareness among policymakers, researchers, statisticians, and the general public.

The Chief Guest of the event is Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ministry of Planning, and Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Prof. Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC), Dr. G. P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India and Secretary, MoSPI and other dignitaries are also scheduled to address the participants on the occasion. Moreover, senior officers of Central Ministries and Departments will also participate in the event and representatives of States/Union Territories and the International Organisations are likely to participate.