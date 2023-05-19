National Endangered Species Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance
National Endangered Species Day is celebrated on the third Friday in May each year.
National Endangered Species Day is a day observed in the United States of America to raise awareness about endangered species and the need for their conservation. It is celebrated on the third Friday in May each year. In 2023, National Endangered Species Day will be celebrated on May 19. The purpose of this day is to highlight the importance of protecting endangered species and their habitats, as well as to promote efforts aimed at preventing their extinction.
National Endangered Species Day 2023: Theme
The theme of National Endangered Species Day 2023 is, "Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act." Along with the 18th annual Endangered Species Day, 2023 also marks the 50th Anniversary of the Endangered Species Act (ESA), a legislation for the commitment of the conservation of fish, plants and wildlife and the places they call home.
This Friday is #EndangeredSpeciesDay. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, we must ensure strong implementation of this bedrock environmental law for its next 50 years. https://t.co/m2i697kBLu— Earthjustice (@Earthjustice) May 18, 2023
National Endangered Species Day 2023: History
In the 1960s and 1970, animal welfare and the issue of extinction of key species were raised were raised which led to a movement to pass a legislation on the same. The Endangered Species Act (ESA) was passed in 1973. The ESA is designed to protect endangered and threatened species in the United States. In India, the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, was enacted. The Act prohibits the hunting of wild animals for sport to reduce the risk of extinction for the endangered species.
National Endangered Species Day was first celebrated in 2006. It was created by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition, a group of organisations that work to protect endangered species.
National Endangered Species Day 2023: Significance
The National Endangered Species Day is significant because it provides an opportunity to educate people about the importance of biodiversity and the threats faced by endangered species due to factors such as habitat loss, climate change, pollution, poaching, and illegal wildlife trade. National Endangered Species Day serves as a reminder that the survival of endangered species is crucial for maintaining the ecological balance and preserving the natural heritage of our planet. It emphasizes the need for collective efforts to protect and restore habitats, prevent species extinction, and ensure a sustainable future for both wildlife and humans..
National Endangered Species Day 2023: How To Celebrate
There are many ways to celebrate National Endangered Species Day. Here are some of the ways in which you can get involved:
Learn about endangered species. You can also visit a zoo or aquarium to see endangered species up close. Many zoos and aquariums offer special events and activities on this day.
Take action to protect endangered species by donating to conservation organisations, recycling, and reducing your carbon footprint.
Talk to your friends and family about endangered species and what they can do to help. Give a shoutout on social media to raise awareness.
Volunteer with a conservation organisation that is working to protect endangered species.
List of Critically Endangered Species
According to WWF, this is a list of "critically endangered species."
African forest elephant
Amur Leopard
Black Rhino
Bornean Orangutan
Cross River Gorilla
Eastern Lowland Gorilla
Hawksbill Turtle
Javan Rhino
Orangutan
Saola
Sumatran Elephant
Sumatran Orangutan
Sumatran Rhino
Sunda Tiger
Vaquita
Western Lowland Gorilla
Yangtze Finless Porpoise