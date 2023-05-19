National Endangered Species Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance

In the 1960s and 1970, animal welfare and the issue of extinction of key species were raised were raised which led to a movement to pass a legislation on the same. The Endangered Species Act (ESA) was passed in 1973. The ESA is designed to protect endangered and threatened species in the United States. In India, the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, was enacted. The Act prohibits the hunting of wild animals for sport to reduce the risk of extinction for the endangered species.

National Endangered Species Day was first celebrated in 2006. It was created by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition, a group of organisations that work to protect endangered species.