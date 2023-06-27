National Award To Teachers 2023: Eligibility, How To Apply, Important Dates, And More Details
The National Awards to Teachers is organised to honour the contributions of teachers. The last date for self-nomination is July 15
The Ministry of Education on Tuesday opened the portal for applications for National Awards to Teachers 2023. The National Awards to Teachers is organised to celebrate the contributions of teachers and to honour those who have improved the quality of school education and enriched the lives of their students through their commitment.
Ranoj Pegu - Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam took to Twitter to share the details of the awards.
The portal of @EduMinOfIndia for #NationaAwardtoTeachers 2023 is now open. Teachers can apply at https://t.co/2xAKZ2wjuw Last date for self nomination is 15 july@SchoolEdnAssam @Samagra_Assam pic.twitter.com/LtDNojVvlW— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 27, 2023
National Award To Teachers 2023: Important Dates
Here are the dates that you must bookmark if you want to apply for National Award To Teacher 2023:
June 23 to July 15, 2023
The web portal is now live for inviting online applications and self nomination by teachers
July 16 to July 25, 2023
District or Regional Selection Committee nominations to be forwarded to the State or Organisation Selection Committee through online portal
July 26 to August 3, 2023
State Selection Committee or Organisation Selection Committee shortlist to be forwarded to Independent National Jury
August 4 and 5, 2023
The Ministry of Education will issue an intimation to all the shortlisted candidates to make presentations before the National Jury
August 7 to August 14, 2023
Selection process by Jury
August 14, 2023
The Independent National Jury will finalise the names
Aug 16 to August 18, 2023
Intimation to selected candidates afterapproval of the Education Minister
September 4-5, 2023
Rehearsal and Award function
National Award To Teachers 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Teachers can apply at https://nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in. The last date for self-nomination is July 15.
The eligibility for the award is open to school teachers and school principals from various categories of recognised schools including:
State Government-run and Union Territory Administration-run schools, locally administered schools, State Government and UT Administration-assisted schools, and privately owned schools affiliated with State/UT Boards.
Central Government-run schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Sainik Schools managed by the Ministry of Defence, schools operated by the Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) administered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Schools that are associated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), barring those mentioned in points 1 and 2.
Schools linked to the Council for Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE), excluding those listed in points 1, 2, and 3.
While retired teachers are generally ineligible, those who have served a portion of the calendar year (at least until 30th April of the award year) may be considered if they meet all other criteria.
Teachers who are not eligible for this award
Educational administrators, education inspectors, and training institute staff are not eligible for this award. Teachers or school principals who offer private tuition also cannot apply.
The award is open to only regular teachers and school principals who have a minimum of ten years of service. Contract teachers and Shiksha Mitras are not eligible for this award.
National Award To Teachers 2023: Application Process
Applicants should send their nominations through the online web portal with their portfolio, online along with the Entry Form. The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audios or videos, etc that support their application.
Each applicant shall give an undertaking that all the information/data submitted is true to the best of his/her knowledge and if anything is found at any later date to be untrue then he/she will be liable to disciplinary action.
National Award To Teachers 2023: Evaluation
The evaluation matrix comprises two distinct categories for assessment:
The first category involves objective criteria, where marks will be allocated to teachers based on their adherence to these benchmarks. The total weightage for this set of criteria is 20 out of a possible 100.
The second category includes performance-based criteria such as initiative to enhance learning outcomes, innovative experiments conducted, coordination of extracurricular activities and co-curricular programs, utilisation of Teaching Learning Material, promoting social mobility, assurance of experiential learning, and unique methods of delivering physical education to students. This category bears a significant weightage of 80 out of a 100 in the evaluation process.