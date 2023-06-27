National Award To Teachers 2023: Eligibility, How To Apply, Important Dates, And More Details

Here are the dates that you must bookmark if you want to apply for National Award To Teacher 2023:

June 23 to July 15, 2023

The web portal is now live for inviting online applications and self nomination by teachers

July 16 to July 25, 2023

District or Regional Selection Committee nominations to be forwarded to the State or Organisation Selection Committee through online portal

July 26 to August 3, 2023

State Selection Committee or Organisation Selection Committee shortlist to be forwarded to Independent National Jury

August 4 and 5, 2023

The Ministry of Education will issue an intimation to all the shortlisted candidates to make presentations before the National Jury

August 7 to August 14, 2023

Selection process by Jury

August 14, 2023

The Independent National Jury will finalise the names

Aug 16 to August 18, 2023

Intimation to selected candidates afterapproval of the Education Minister

September 4-5, 2023

Rehearsal and Award function