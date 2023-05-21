National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Date, History, Significance
India observes the National Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21 every year
India observes the National Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21 every year to spreading awareness about the importance of combating terrorism and promoting unity and peace in the country. The day serves as a reminder of the tragic consequences of terrorism and the need for constant vigilance against such terrorist acts.
National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: History
The National Anti-Terrorism Day aims to honor the memory of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a terrorist group named Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
In 1992, the Government of India decided to observe May 21 as National Anti-Terrorism Day to honor the memory of Rajiv Gandhi.
National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Significance
The National Anti-Terrorism Day is significant because it is a day to discourage the youth away from terrorism by highlighting the sufferings of common people who were affected without any fault. To achieve the above objective various anti-terrorism programmes and drives had been organised in the past.
Various activities and events are organised on National Anti-Terrorism Day to raise awareness among people, especially the youth, about the threats posed by terrorism. These activities may include seminars, workshops, public meetings, debates, and educational programs focused on spreading the message of peace, unity, and resilience against terrorism. The government, educational institutions, and NGOs collaborate to organise awareness campaigns and initiatives on this day.
National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: How To Celebrate
The National Anti-Terrorism Day can be observed in the following ways:
Organising debates or discussions in schools, college or universities or holding of seminars or lectures on dangers of terrorism or any theme.
Spreading the message on social media
Involving voluntary organisations, social and cultural bodies to have their own programmes through talks, discussions, musical and recitation programmes and cultural functions
Anti-terrorism or violence pledges to be taken in all Government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions.
Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination
Former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991. He was killed in a suicide bombing attack carried out by a LTTE operative named Dhanu. The incident took place in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu during an election campaign rally. Rajiv Gandhi was attending the rally as part of his campaign for the upcoming elections. As he was about to address the gathering, Dhanu approached him, pretending to seek his blessings but she was concealing explosives in a belt wrapped around her waist. Once bent, Dhanu detonated the explosives that caused a massive explosion resulted in the death of Rajiv Gandhi and 14 others present at the rally including security personnel and innocent civilians, and injured many more.