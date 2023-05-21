National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Date, History, Significance

The National Anti-Terrorism Day is significant because it is a day to discourage the youth away from terrorism by highlighting the sufferings of common people who were affected without any fault. To achieve the above objective various anti-terrorism programmes and drives had been organised in the past.

Various activities and events are organised on National Anti-Terrorism Day to raise awareness among people, especially the youth, about the threats posed by terrorism. These activities may include seminars, workshops, public meetings, debates, and educational programs focused on spreading the message of peace, unity, and resilience against terrorism. The government, educational institutions, and NGOs collaborate to organise awareness campaigns and initiatives on this day.