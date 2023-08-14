Nashik Railway Board Converts Old Train Coaches Into Restaurants; Watch Video
The plan is to convert overaged coaches that are no longer fit for passenger service into rail-themed restaurants.
Indian Railways introduced a rail coach dining experience at the Nashik railway station. The Indian Railway Board is planning to convert old train coaches into restaurants to increase job opportunities and revenue.
The plan is to convert overaged coaches that are no longer fit for passenger service into rail-themed restaurants. These restaurants will be located at tourist destinations and railway stations and will offer a variety of Indian and international cuisines. Watch video here:
#WATCH | Nashik (Maharashtra): Railway Board intends to convert old train coaches into restaurants to increase job opportunities & revenue.— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
One of the visitors said, "It was a new experience to have food here. We can call this Palace of food on wheels. It is a good initiative by the government.."
From Tracks to Tables: Nashik Station Introduces Iconic Rail— Bharat Ghandat (@GhandatMangal) August 14, 2023
Coach Dining Experience @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/h46ddcgsC3
Netizens reaction on food on wheels
Netizens believe that this initiative is a good concept while some even offered suggestions to make it better. Here are some tweets
This is a good concept for mobile restaurants. Can be deployed alongside NH AND SH— à¬à¬¨àà¬¦à¬¨ | à¤à¤à¤¦à¤¨ | Chandan (@OpinionsInd) August 14, 2023
Great initiative, à¤à¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤® à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾— The Old Smuggler (@alone_smuggler) August 14, 2023
Ambience and experience, look and feel needs to improve. Take inspiration from private players then it might be success.— onepiece (@1_pieceIS_real) August 14, 2023
The Indian Railway Board believes that this initiative will have a number of benefits. First, it will help to generate non-fare revenue for the railways. Second, it will create new job opportunities in the hospitality sector. Third, it will provide a unique dining experience for tourists and rail passengers.
The Indian Railway Board has already started converting old train coaches into restaurants. In 2022, the first such restaurant was opened at the Shan-e-Bhopal railway station in Bhopal. The restaurant has been a success, and the Indian Railway Board plans to open more such restaurants in the coming years.
The cost of converting an old train coach into a restaurant varies depending on the condition of the coach and the level of refurbishment required.