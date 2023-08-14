Nashik Railway Board Converts Old Train Coaches Into Restaurants; Watch Video

The Indian Railway Board believes that this initiative will have a number of benefits. First, it will help to generate non-fare revenue for the railways. Second, it will create new job opportunities in the hospitality sector. Third, it will provide a unique dining experience for tourists and rail passengers.

The Indian Railway Board has already started converting old train coaches into restaurants. In 2022, the first such restaurant was opened at the Shan-e-Bhopal railway station in Bhopal. The restaurant has been a success, and the Indian Railway Board plans to open more such restaurants in the coming years.

The cost of converting an old train coach into a restaurant varies depending on the condition of the coach and the level of refurbishment required.