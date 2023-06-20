Here's How Much Infosys Co-Founder Donated To IIT-Bombay To Mark 50 Years Of Association
Nandan Nilekani's contribution builds upon his previous grants of Rs 85 Crores thus bringing the total value to Rs 400 Cr
Entreprenuer and Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday donated Rs 315 crores to his alma mater Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) to mark 50 years of his association with the prestigious institute. This contribution builds upon his previous grants of Rs 85 Crores to the Institute thus bringing the cumulative value to Rs 400 Crores.
Nandan Nilekani's Donation
The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on June 20, 2023 in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay. The donation is for fostering world-class infrastructure and stimulating research in engineering and technology. It also aims to nurture a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay.
Speaking about the donation, Nandan Nilekani said, "IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow." [sic]
Nandan's Nilekani's contribution to IIT-B
Nilekani has stayed connected with IIT-B over the last 50 years in multiple capacities. He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.
Nilekani has previously contributed Rs 85 crores which over the years were utilised in constructing new hostels, co-financing the School of Information Technology. The funds were also used in establishing India's first university incubator which boosted the Indian start-up ecosystem.
He was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999, followed by an Honorary Doctorate in 2019 as part of the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay.
IIT Bombay's strategic plan for the next ten years aims to establish outstanding centres of excellence in crucial fields like Artificial Intelligence, green energy, quantum computing, and more. The plan also focuses on fostering a thriving ecosystem for deep tech start-ups, as well as offering top-notch research, living, and academic facilities to both students and faculty. To support these initiatives, the plan aims to raise approximately USD 500 million within the next five years.