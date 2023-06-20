Here's How Much Infosys Co-Founder Donated To IIT-Bombay To Mark 50 Years Of Association

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed on June 20, 2023 in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay. The donation is for fostering world-class infrastructure and stimulating research in engineering and technology. It also aims to nurture a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay.

Speaking about the donation, Nandan Nilekani said, "IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow." [sic]