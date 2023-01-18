Namma Metro In Bengaluru Puts A Spoke In The Infrastructure Wheel

On Jan. 10, a metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru’s HBR Layout killing a mother and her toddler. At 10:45 a.m., a preliminary report of the police suggested that the reinforcement cage of the metro pier, which was under-construction, buckled.

As Bengaluru was grappling with questions on safety of 15 million residents with Namma Metro standing tall as a critical mobility pillar, a part of Brigade Road caved in, injuring a biker on the afternoon of Jan. 12.

In the case of the metro pillar collapse, fingers pointed to breakage of the supporting wire failing to hold the pillar in place. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corp. Ltd. blamed a private firm Nagarjuna Construction Co.—in charge of the metro construction—for the tragedy.

The 3-metre-deep sinkhole on Brigade Road appeared close to a 2.762-km metro line, which is being constructed right under. This time, the BMRCL said that water leakage from an underground pipeline caused the sinkhole, and blamed Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

On Jan. 17, another sinkhole appeared on Mahalakshmi Layout main road near the Sapthagiri Convention Centre.